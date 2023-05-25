Thu. May 25th, 2023

    Details of Texas AG Ken Paxton's Scandal Shocks House Panel's Conscience

    Details of Texas AG Ken Paxton's Scandal Shocks House Panel's Conscience

    The head of a Texas House panel was aghast Tuesday after investigators laid out wide-ranging corruption allegations against scandal-soaked Attorney General Ken Paxton, calling them “alarming to hear.”

    “It curls my mustache,” said Rep. Andrew Murr, a fellow Republican, who no doubt was already familiar with the accusations that have swirled around Paxton for years.

    Paxton, a staunch conservative in his third term as the state’s top prosecutor, now finds himself facing possible impeachment proceedings—on top of an ongoing FBI investigation and a long-stalled indictment.

