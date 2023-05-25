Thu. May 25th, 2023

    News

    Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Campaign Launch Fail Could Predict What Happens Next

    By

    May 25, 2023 , , , , ,
    Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Campaign Launch Fail Could Predict What Happens Next

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Twitter

    If the medium is the message, the message was a mess.

    Ron DeSantis’s presidential announcement started with Twitter Spaces going down for 20-plus minutes that felt more like 20-plus years. It only improved moderately from there.

    Twitter boss Elon Musk had billed a 6pm ET start with the slogan, “Preparing to Launch.” But the joke on Twitter soon became, “Failure to Launch.” Joe Biden even trolled DeSantis and Musk, tweeting “this link works” while linking to a Biden-Harris donation page. (When Biden dunks on you…)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘The Kardashians’ Gave Us the ‘Renaissance’ Visuals We’ve Been Craving

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Rock icon Tina Turner dies aged 83

    May 25, 2023
    News

    US: Biden calls for stricter gun laws on Uvalde anniversary

    May 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘The Kardashians’ Gave Us the ‘Renaissance’ Visuals We’ve Been Craving

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Rock icon Tina Turner dies aged 83

    May 25, 2023
    News

    US: Biden calls for stricter gun laws on Uvalde anniversary

    May 25, 2023
    News

    US: DeSantis announces presidential run amid Twitter flaws

    May 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy