Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Campaign Launch Fail Could Predict What Happens Next

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Twitter

If the medium is the message, the message was a mess.

Ron DeSantis’s presidential announcement started with Twitter Spaces going down for 20-plus minutes that felt more like 20-plus years. It only improved moderately from there.

Twitter boss Elon Musk had billed a 6pm ET start with the slogan, “Preparing to Launch.” But the joke on Twitter soon became, “Failure to Launch.” Joe Biden even trolled DeSantis and Musk, tweeting “this link works” while linking to a Biden-Harris donation page. (When Biden dunks on you…)

