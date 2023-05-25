‘The Kardashians’ Gave Us the ‘Renaissance’ Visuals We’ve Been Craving

Hulu

The last thing I expected to do when firing up the third season of The Kardashians was laugh. And I don’t just mean a little chuckle, either. I’m talking about a full-out, gut-busting cackle.

Season 3 of Hulu’s saga following our great American royalty, premiering May 25, is typically an incredibly rigid watch; The Six K’s—Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie—meander around the greater Calabasas area in their matching black lycra body suits, skimming the surface of just about every single topic that the press shares about their family. Unlike in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where the family only gradually came on as producers and were beholden to the budgetary constraints of parent company NBCUniversal, the Kardashians have full creative control at Hulu. Initially, I thought this might mean they’d feel a sense of safety, allowing themselves to intimately reveal more to their audience. Alas, their walls have never been more fortified.

However, this reluctance to truly open up on camera—beyond a few tears and the repeated declaration that, “things are just so hard right now”—can sometimes result in magic. The Six Ks must resort to sheer nonsense to entertain us, when their individual fortresses of solitude prevent them from authentically serving that purpose. And that is precisely how they were able to get my laughter: by casually slapping a completely produced music video to Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” into their Season 3 opener.

