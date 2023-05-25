This Trendy (and Clean) Beauty Brand Has Everything You Need for Five-Minute Makeup

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Merit.

There are two types of makeup brands that stand out in the crowded market today: those that have countless one-trick products to choose from, and the more conservative brands that limit their lineup to a selection of staple products. And while I once appreciated having an overstuffed makeup bag full of colorful eyeliners, bright blushes, and multi-hued matte lipsticks, I’m starting to understand that less really is more, especially after going virtually a year without wearing makeup during the pandemic.

It’s not to say that I don’t enjoy applying and wearing makeup every day, but with a schedule that only seems to increase in busyness and a stretched budget due to increasing costs and inflation, I don’t have as much time or money to invest in makeup as I once did. This means I’ve been much more strategic about what brands I’ll buy from and what products I’ll purchase lately. Enter: Merit Beauty—a relatively new vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand that boasts a small lineup of essential makeup products. The minimalist makeup brand launched with a commitment to producing clean makeup that doesn’t use hormone or endocrine-disrupting ingredients, so you can wear their products knowing it’s good for you and good for the world.

