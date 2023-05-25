Thu. May 25th, 2023

    News

    This Trendy (and Clean) Beauty Brand Has Everything You Need for Five-Minute Makeup

    By

    May 25, 2023 , , , , , ,
    This Trendy (and Clean) Beauty Brand Has Everything You Need for Five-Minute Makeup

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Merit.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    There are two types of makeup brands that stand out in the crowded market today: those that have countless one-trick products to choose from, and the more conservative brands that limit their lineup to a selection of staple products. And while I once appreciated having an overstuffed makeup bag full of colorful eyeliners, bright blushes, and multi-hued matte lipsticks, I’m starting to understand that less really is more, especially after going virtually a year without wearing makeup during the pandemic.

    It’s not to say that I don’t enjoy applying and wearing makeup every day, but with a schedule that only seems to increase in busyness and a stretched budget due to increasing costs and inflation, I don’t have as much time or money to invest in makeup as I once did. This means I’ve been much more strategic about what brands I’ll buy from and what products I’ll purchase lately. Enter: Merit Beauty—a relatively new vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand that boasts a small lineup of essential makeup products. The minimalist makeup brand launched with a commitment to producing clean makeup that doesn’t use hormone or endocrine-disrupting ingredients, so you can wear their products knowing it’s good for you and good for the world.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Donald Trump is accusing Ron DeSantis of plagiarizing his campaign message, ‘Great American Comeback,’ from Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Arnold Schwarzenegger’s New TV Show Is an Embarrassing Stain on His Action-Hero Legacy

    May 25, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Jailed Tunisian Opposition Families Appeal To Africa Human Rights Court

    May 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Donald Trump is accusing Ron DeSantis of plagiarizing his campaign message, ‘Great American Comeback,’ from Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Arnold Schwarzenegger’s New TV Show Is an Embarrassing Stain on His Action-Hero Legacy

    May 25, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Jailed Tunisian Opposition Families Appeal To Africa Human Rights Court

    May 25, 2023
    News

    China-backed hackers ‘spying on US critical infrastructure and Guam’

    May 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy