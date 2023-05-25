Jailed Tunisian Opposition Families Appeal To Africa Human Rights Court

NNA – Relatives of six Tunisian opposition lawmakers jailed by President Kais Saied on allegedly trumped-up charges of terrorism and security have taken the fight for their freedom to Africarsquo;s top human rights court in Tanzania.

Saied has reportedly locked up over 20 dissident politicians this year, with the British lawyer representing the detainees claiming their conditions are poor and that one has even suffered torture.

The families have also appealed to the UK, the EU, and the US to impose sanctions against Saiedrsquo;s regime, which has stripped power over the judiciary and electoral commission from parliament. — RT

