Thu. May 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russian security service says arrested two Ukrainians planning nuclear plant attacks

    By

    May 25, 2023

    NNA – Russia#39;s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had detained two Ukrainian saboteurs alledgedly plotting to blow up the power pylons of a Russian nuclear power plant. This comes following a night of drone attacks in which both the Russian-backed head of Crimea#39;s administration and authorities in Kyiv said drone attacks had been repelled with no casualties on either side. Follow FRANCE 24 for all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). — France 24

    By

