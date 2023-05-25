Arian Moayed Hopes the ‘Succession’ Stewy Hive Comes Out For ‘You Hurt My Feelings’

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Oddly enough, Arian Moayed enjoys the sweat, grease, and grime of productions based in New York City. Three of his ongoing projects—Succession on HBO, the upcoming comedy film You Hurt My Feelings, and A Doll’s House on Broadway—have kept him tied down to the metropolitan hub. The city’s not for every actor, but Moayed says he appreciates having to dip through the crowded streets of Manhattan.

“You have to be nimble,” Moayed says. “That brings a sense of danger to it all.”

When I ask him why he’s drawn to these fast-paced city stories, Moayed seems almost apologetic about his attraction to the Big Apple. It’s like he’s revealing his guilty pleasure, as if enjoying New York is akin to eating greasy dollar slices or wearing sneakers without socks (more on that later).

