Jumblatt announces his resignation from PSP leadership

NNA – Head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, announced his resignation from the the leadership of the Progressive Socialist Party and the current Steering Council.

Jumblat called, in accordance with the provisions of the party#39;s constitution and by-laws, to an electoral general conference on June 25.

He also instructed the General Secretariat to complete the necessary preparations according to the rules and according to the approved mechanisms, and to issue circulars related to the dates for accepting candidacy applications, the deadline for withdrawal, and all conditions related to the electoral process, and to prepare the lists of members of the General Conference and send invitations to them.

