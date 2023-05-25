Brian Laundrie’s Mom Offered to Help Bury Body in ‘Burn After Reading’ Letter

North Port Police Handout

A secret “burn after reading” letter written by Brian Laundrie’s mother has revealed how she offered to help her son dispose of a body after the note was finally released to the public on Wednesday.

“If you’re in jail I will bake a cake and put a file in it,” Roberta Laundrie wrote to her son, Brian, who took his own life in 2021 after confessing to the murder of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, whose body was found a month earlier.

“If you need to dispose of a body. I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags. I just want you to remember I will always love you and I know you will always love me. You are my boy. Nothing can make me stop loving you, nothing can or ever will divide us no matter what we do, or where we go or what we say—we will always love each other,” she wrote in the note, as reported by The New York Post.

