Thu. May 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bassil: Preserving sovereignty requires a state liberated from corruption, a president who unites

    By

    May 25, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Free Patriotic Movement Chief, MP Gebran Bassil, tweeted today on quot;Liberation Dayquot;, saying: quot;The liberation of the land cost martyrs to whose souls we pay tribute…and wounded who inucurred sufferings,nbsp;and huge losses until sovereignty was achieved and stability prevailed in the South…But the preservation of sovereignty and stability requires a state liberated from corruption, a president who unites and does not challenge, a government that implements a reform program, a parliament that approves the necessary laws, and a people who witness accountability for what has befallen them…until Lebanon is rid of the eranbsp;of impunity!quot;

    

    R.Sh.

    

