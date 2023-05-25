Bassil: Preserving sovereignty requires a state liberated from corruption, a president who unites

NNA – Free Patriotic Movement Chief, MP Gebran Bassil, tweeted today on quot;Liberation Dayquot;, saying: quot;The liberation of the land cost martyrs to whose souls we pay tribute…and wounded who inucurred sufferings,nbsp;and huge losses until sovereignty was achieved and stability prevailed in the South…But the preservation of sovereignty and stability requires a state liberated from corruption, a president who unites and does not challenge, a government that implements a reform program, a parliament that approves the necessary laws, and a people who witness accountability for what has befallen them…until Lebanon is rid of the eranbsp;of impunity!quot;

