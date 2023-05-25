Thu. May 25th, 2023

    French Foreign Minister in Italy to activate the détente between Paris and Rome

    NNA – French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna visited Rome today to hold talks with her Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, with the aim of activating the deacute;tente between the two countries after differences over immigration, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    Colonna will meet Italy#39;s foreign minister, deputy prime minister and second-in-command of the right-wing quot;Forza Italiaquot; party, junior partner in the ultra-conservative coalition led by Giorgia Meloni.

    Ahead of her visit, Colonna, who served as ambassador to Rome from 2014 to 2017, said France was quot;definitelyquot; not facing a crisis with neighboring Italy.

    However, sharp reactions were issued on the peninsula to statements made by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanan, who said on May 4 that Meloni was quot;incapable of solving the immigration problems on which she was elected.quot;

