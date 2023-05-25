Footless Fraudster Definitely Dead, Says Coroner

Sky News Australia/YouTube

Hers was the fate that launched a thousand conspiracy theories, including the bizarre suggestion she might have cut off her own foot before going on the run.

But an Australian coroner has ruled that missing fraudster Melissa Caddick is definitely dead, although how exactly she died remained a mystery—with only her husband knowing the truth.

The 49-year-old investment adviser disappeared from her home in eastern Sydney on Nov. 12, 2020, the day after a dawn raid by police investigating claims that she had defrauded customers of about $20 million in a Ponzi-style scheme to bankroll her own lavish lifestyle.

