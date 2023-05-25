Thu. May 25th, 2023

    News

    Footless Fraudster Definitely Dead, Says Coroner

    By

    May 25, 2023 , , , ,
    Footless Fraudster Definitely Dead, Says Coroner

    Sky News Australia/YouTube

    Hers was the fate that launched a thousand conspiracy theories, including the bizarre suggestion she might have cut off her own foot before going on the run.

    But an Australian coroner has ruled that missing fraudster Melissa Caddick is definitely dead, although how exactly she died remained a mystery—with only her husband knowing the truth.

    The 49-year-old investment adviser disappeared from her home in eastern Sydney on Nov. 12, 2020, the day after a dawn raid by police investigating claims that she had defrauded customers of about $20 million in a Ponzi-style scheme to bankroll her own lavish lifestyle.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    France faces ‘uncivilising process’ of violence, says Emmanuel Macron

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Germany falls into recession as inflation, higher interest rates curb demand

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Pete Buttigieg says there’s ‘real concern’ about the way drivers interact with systems like Tesla’s Autopilot

    May 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    France faces ‘uncivilising process’ of violence, says Emmanuel Macron

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Germany falls into recession as inflation, higher interest rates curb demand

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Pete Buttigieg says there’s ‘real concern’ about the way drivers interact with systems like Tesla’s Autopilot

    May 25, 2023
    News

    I make sand sculptures for a living. It’s a great job, and it’s made me really good at letting things go.

    May 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy