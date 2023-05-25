Thu. May 25th, 2023

    Wagner Fighter Shot Dead at His Homecoming Party

    Having notched a slew of new war crime allegations on their belts, Wagner fighters in Ukraine’s Bakmut are now withdrawing from the decimated city to “rest” and relish in their “victory,” Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin announced Thursday.

    “We’re all pulling out by June 1. We’re resting, getting ready [for the next assignment]. We’re transferring all positions to the military: a basement with a bed and sheets,” Prigozhin said, telling his men to “leave them the soap.”

    Ukrainian authorities confirmed that regular Russian troops had replaced Wagner on the outskirts of Bakhmut, but said some Wagner fighters were still located in the city.

