Thu. May 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Skaf: We are in the final stage of naming the candidate who won majority of opposition votes

    NNA – MP Ghassan Skaf confirmed today in an interview with quot;Radio Free Lebanonquot;, that quot;we are in the final stage of naming nbsp;a presidential candidate who won the votes of the majority of the opposition, and who will also receive the votes of every deputy or party that has not announced any candidate.quot;

    He added: quot;I visited Washington and met its senior officials, and also joined the Lebanese parliamentary delegation in Paris, and we communicated at the same time with all the opposition parties…We are following-up on contacts and meetings in the next two days, hoping to announce the agreed-upon name on Saturday or Sunday.quot;

    In response to a question, Skaf revealed that quot;the Free Patriotic Movement is more responsive than what appears in the media,quot; adding that quot;communication will be made with the Democratic Gathering, as well as with all parties,quot; considering that quot;this positivity is based on two things: external support for the initiative and the internal tendency of all opposition parties to agree on a candidate#39;s name.quot;nbsp;

    He also pointed out that quot;this initiative is not directed against the opposition candidate, but rather aims to achieve the elections in a democratic way.quot;

