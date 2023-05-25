Thu. May 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Labor Minister hails “Resistance Liberation Day” from Cairo

    By

    May 25, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Labor Minister, Mustafa Bayram, congratulated today the Lebanese and all Arabs on the occasion ofnbsp;Liberation Day.

    Speaking during his chairing of the government team in its fifth meeting this morning in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, he said: quot;This day is a great day for us in Lebanon, and it is the day of resistance and liberation. On this day, all the Lebanese and the resistance in Lebanon defeated the Israeli enemy, which came out vilified without conditions, thus yieldingnbsp;the first Arab victory dedicated to all the Arab nation and to all the free people of the world, and hence changing the equation of an indomitable enemy…quot;

    He added: quot;We raised the banners of victory and pride and dedicatednbsp;them to the whole nation so that we all share the joy of victory and liberation, God willing, as a major prelude to the liberation of Palestine and the return of Palestine, all of Palestine.quot;

    By

