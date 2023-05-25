Thu. May 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makhzoumi: Goal of our meetings with French officials is to relay viewpoint of the inside to decision-making capitals

    By

    May 25, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – MP Fouad Makhzoumi wrote today onnbsp;Twitter:nbsp;quot;The goal of the meetings that I am holding, along withnbsp;my colleagues within the delegation of opposition deputies,nbsp;with French political and economic officials in Paris is to convey the viewpoint of the inside to the decision-making capitals so as to agreenbsp;onnbsp;anbsp;roadmap for rescue, the implementation of reforms, and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund whose support we need, alongside thenbsp;international community, to revive our country and achieve prosperity…We have detected a positivenbsp;response and consensus from the international community to adopt what we are doing as representatives of the people to market a road map to save Lebanon from the economic and political crisis it is suffering from.quot;

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The ‘AI revolution has begun’: Here’s how Wall Street is reacting to Nvidia’s jaw-dropping earnings report that added $230 billion to its market value

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Adidas and Yeezy staff were told to carry on as usual and ignore Kanye West’s antisemitic rants, new report says

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Germany: Habeck’s office sent suspect envelope

    May 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The ‘AI revolution has begun’: Here’s how Wall Street is reacting to Nvidia’s jaw-dropping earnings report that added $230 billion to its market value

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Adidas and Yeezy staff were told to carry on as usual and ignore Kanye West’s antisemitic rants, new report says

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Germany: Habeck’s office sent suspect envelope

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Halle Bailey wows critics as Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

    May 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy