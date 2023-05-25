Makhzoumi: Goal of our meetings with French officials is to relay viewpoint of the inside to decision-making capitals

NNA – MP Fouad Makhzoumi wrote today onnbsp;Twitter:nbsp;quot;The goal of the meetings that I am holding, along withnbsp;my colleagues within the delegation of opposition deputies,nbsp;with French political and economic officials in Paris is to convey the viewpoint of the inside to the decision-making capitals so as to agreenbsp;onnbsp;anbsp;roadmap for rescue, the implementation of reforms, and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund whose support we need, alongside thenbsp;international community, to revive our country and achieve prosperity…We have detected a positivenbsp;response and consensus from the international community to adopt what we are doing as representatives of the people to market a road map to save Lebanon from the economic and political crisis it is suffering from.quot;

nbsp;

========R.Sh.