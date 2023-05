NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works Ali Hamiehnbsp;tweeted today on Liberation Day, saying: quot;On the anniversary of victory and liberation on May 25, the culture of victory replaced the culture of defeat, and the scene turned upside down…Salutes to all those who contributed to the liberation of the land in any location…Lebanon possesses resources, capabilities and elements of strength that are its source of confidence.quot;

nbsp;

=======R.Sh.