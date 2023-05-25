Thu. May 25th, 2023

    Huckberry’s Memorial Day Sale Means You Can Score Up to 30% Off

    Huckberry’s Memorial Day Sale Means You Can Score Up to 30% Off

    Attention tastemakers, adventure seekers, and self-professed gear enthusiasts: Huckberry’s Memorial Day weekend sale is officially live and filled to the brim with tons of marked-down apparel staples, everyday carry items, and warm-weather accessories. Huckberry’s Annual Memorial Day sale includes steep markdowns on tons of best-selling items from coveted brands like Flint and Tinder, Proof, Wellen, G-Shock, Marathon, Pioneer Carry, Sog Knives, barware, and many more. This is one of the e-tailer’s biggest sales of the year, so you definitely don’t want to sit this one out.

    Now’s the time to treat yourself to some new gear, whether it’s a new Japanese knife or a few new wardrobe staples to help revamp your summer wardrobe lineup.

