Top Matt Schlapp Deputy Quits Over ‘Unsettling’ Concerns

The treasurer for the influential political group run by conservative activist Matt Schlapp resigned on Tuesday night over “unsettling” concerns about funding Schlapp’s legal defense in a sexual assault lawsuit, New York magazine reported on Thursday.

Bob Beauprez, the longtime treasurer for the American Conservative Union, sent a letter to the group’s board of directors on Tuesday saying he could not “deliver a financial report at the upcoming board meeting with any confidence in the accuracy of the numbers.”

In January, The Daily Beast broke the news that an aide to Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign alleged Schlapp made “sustained and unwanted and unsolicited” sexual contact with him while staffing the activist during a campaign trip.

