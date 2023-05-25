A retailer just blocked 42,000 customers from its site for returning too many items. It could trigger a new wave of returns backlash.

A Bootz spokesman said customers were blocked because they “repeatedly exploit the high service levels of free shipping and returns at the expense of our business, other customers and the environment.”

Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Sweden-based online fashion retailer Bootz AB blocked 42,000 customers for returning too many items.

The retailer said the customers’ actions were too costly for the company and the environment.

Bootz’s policy is part of a larger trend among retailers who are charging customers for making too many returns.

An online fashion retailer has blocked 42,000 customers from its site after the company said they returned too many items they had purchased.

Sweden-based Bootz AB said the returns were too costly for the company and for the environment.

Bootz’s policy is part of a larger trend among retailers who are holding customers accountable for making too many returns, as Insider’s Avery Hartmans recently reported. While levying these measures against customers isn’t new, shoppers are making more returns than ever before, Insider reported.

And processing those returns can be expensive for retailers: Online orders can cost 21% of an order’s value, analyst Zak Stambor wrote in an Insider Intelligence report.

Some retailers are now wanting customers to shoulder the cost of returns, by charging them fees to make those returns, Insider’s reported. Amazon, TJ Maxx, and Abercrombie & Fitch, are just a few brands that are charging customers who make online returns.

Ask Kirkeskov Riis, a spokesman for Bootz, the multi-brand e-commerce webstore selling clothes and beauty products, said customers who were indefinitely blocked had sent back items either because they don’t fit or because they regretted the purchase.

He said these customers “repeatedly exploit the high service levels of free shipping and returns at the expense of our business, other customers and the environment.” In an email to The Associated Press, he said they represented less than 2% of “the more than 3 million customers on Boozt” but around 25% of the total return volume.

“By pausing these accounts and reducing unnecessary returns, Boozt saved approximately 791 tons of CO2 in 2022 which has eliminated the need for approximately 600 delivery trucks during one year,” he said.

Some retailers are taking a different approach, including offering customers discounts in exchange for those customers holding onto the items they ordered, Insider reported.

But for many customers, convenient and affordable returns are part of their shopping habits — and retailers like Target and Nordstrom lean into promoting generous return policies to rope in loyal customers. Those ingrained customer habits could be hard for some consumers to break.

As Insider Intelligence’s Stambor put it: “If you don’t provide a good returns process, they’ll go elsewhere.”

