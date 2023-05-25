Dergham says they will vote as “Strong Lebanon” bloc for one presidential candidate, all talk of breaches from within are mere rumors

NNA ndash; Member of the quot;Strong Lebanonquot; parliamentary bloc, MP Asaad Dergham, said during an interview with quot;Al-Jadeedquot; TV channel on Thursday, that quot;the position of the Free Patriotic Movement is clear in terms of agreeing on a president who is acceptable to everyone under Bkirkirsquo;s rooftop and the Shiite duo#39;s non-objection.quot;

He noted that Bkirkirsquo;s list includes a candidatersquo;s name from the ldquo;Strong Lebanonrdquo; bloc, namely MP Ibrahim Kanaan, adding that ldquo;if he has a chance to reach, it is my duty as a colleague to support him.quot;

However, Dergham stressed that ldquo;no one can run from within the Strong Lebanon bloc without consensus within the bloc and the existence of a unified opinion.rdquo;

quot;We, the Strong Lebanon bloc, will go to parliament as one bloc and vote for one candidate, and any talk other than that is baseless,quot; the MP maintained.

Asked about the candidacy of Army Chief, General Joseph Aoun, and the possibility of voting for him, Dergham said that he abides by the Free Patriotic Movementrsquo;s decision, but in the event that General Aoun runs for presidency and Dergham is left the choice, he would vote for Aoun being the son of Akkar and favoring the military institution. nbsp;

On FPMrsquo;s relation with Hezbollah, Dergham said: quot;The relationship with Hezbollah needs criticism and development, in light of the differences taking place, for it is no longer the same as in the past, but communication has not been interrupted.quot;

quot;What is required is to focus efforts on reaching a unifying candidate, and the problem lies in the lack of conviction in agreeing on a rescue program among all which delays reaching a presidentrsquo;s name,quot; explained Dergham.

Finally, he stated that the nomination of any name from within the Strong Lebanon bloc is suspended because there is no opportunity for reaching presidency…rdquo;What is required is to search for a candidate acceptable to all,rdquo; Dergham reiterated, adding that ldquo;the bloc#39;s position is announced through an official statement, thus any other opinion remains a personal opinion.rdquo;

