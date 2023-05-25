Oath Keepers Leader Is Sentenced to 18 Years in Jan. 6 Sedition Case

The founder of the extremist Oath Keepers organization has been handed an 18-year prison sentence by federal authorities for his involvement in the riot on the Capitol on January 6th.

Stewart Rhodes, convicted of seditious conspiracy, now holds the record for the longest punishment among all defendants tied to the incident.

In delivering the sentence, Judge Amit Mehta said, “You, sir, present an ongoing threat and a peril to this country and to the republic and to the very fabric of this democracy.”

Rhodes’ conviction for seditious conspiracy, which occurred in November, was shared with another Oath Keepers member named Kelly Meggs. Meggs is scheduled to receive his sentencing later today.

Prior to the January 6th attack, Rhodes wrote on social media, “They won’t fear us until we come with rifles in hand.” During his trial, a court recording revealed Rhodes expressing regret that firearms were not brought along.

Leading up to the event, Rhodes wrote a message stating, “On the 6th, they are going to put the final nail in the coffin of this Republic unless we fight our way out. With Trump or without him, we have no choice.”

Rhodes later expressed pride in the Oath Keepers’ actions following the attack, after meeting with other members at an Olive Garden in Virginia that same night.

Rhodes conveyed his thoughts, saying, “Patriots, it was a long day but a day when patriots began to stand. Stand now or kneel forever. Honor your oaths. Remember your legacy.”

Rhodes never entered the Capitol that day.

