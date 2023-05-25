Thu. May 25th, 2023

    School That Allegedly Had ‘Black’ Classrooms Now in More Trouble

    Atlanta Public Schools

    A federal department has expanded its probe into an Atlanta school district after a parent said she was retaliated against for blowing the whistle on a school’s alleged racist practice of segregating Black students.

    The probe was initially sparked when Kila Posey, a parent of a student at Mary Lin Elementary School, and her husband, a school psychologist, told the school they had a specific homeroom teacher in mind for their second-grade daughter ahead of the 2020-21 school year due to her “individual educational needs.”

    However, during meetings with Mary Lin’s Assistant Principal Mary Benton and an Atlanta Public Schools officer, Posey and her husband claimed that Principal Sharon Briscoe, who is Black, told the parents that the teacher they had in mind did not teach a “Black class.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

