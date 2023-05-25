Thu. May 25th, 2023

    Jordanian Royals Accused of Spoiling Italian Paradise for Secret Wedding Bash

    Jordan’s royal family has reportedly caused an uproar on the Italian island of Sardinia, where alleged plans for a secret wedding bash to celebrate Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah tying the knot include a “monster” marquee that locals just don’t want to see.

    The 28-year-old crown prince is officially due to wed his bride-to-be, Rajwa Khaled Al Saif, at what the family bills as a “highly anticipated royal wedding” in Amman on June 1. But Italian media reports say the pair will also celebrate their nuptials at a party in Sardinia on June 10.

    A “gigantic tubular steel gazebo” that clocks in at over 10 meters high and at least 50 long has been erected on the shoreline of Tavolara Island, according to Il Messaggero, describing the structure as an “eco-monster.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

