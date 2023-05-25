8BitDo Ultimate Controller review: A pro-level gamepad with a convenient charging dock

The 8bitdo Ultimate Controller comes in white and black.

8BitDo is best known for its retro-inspired gamepads, usually styled like old Nintendo and Sega controllers. But its premium offering, the Ultimate Controller, is actually a full-sized gamepad with a modern design. It’s built for use with the Nintendo Switch in docked or tabletop mode, and it also works with PC and mobile platforms.

The Ultimate Controller is fun to play with, easy to personalize, and amazingly versatile. After spending days testing the Ultimate Controller across multiple games and platforms, I’m convinced that it’s one of the best controllers available right now, and it’s my top pick for the best Nintendo Switch controller — no matter your skill level and no matter what kind of games you like to play.

What works



Textured handles feel great on your handsLoads of ways to customize your button layoutIncluded dock makes charging easy and convenient

What needs work

Switching between devices can be confusingThe paddle buttons are awkwardly placed and shapedDoesn’t support Amiibos on Switch

The 8BitDo Ultimate Controller is comfortable and tactile

The Ultimate Controller feels wonderful to hold. Each handle has thousands of tiny bumps that I love running my palms over, and which make sure the controller stays firmly in hand. Just note that if you buy the controller in white, these buttons tend to pick up dirt easily.

The joysticks are similarly grippy, which is great for games like Mario Kart that require a lot of stick mashing. They’re also built using Hall sensors, meaning that they’re much less prone to drifting, even after prolonged use.

The buttons are just as nice. The Ultimate Controller’s face buttons are clicky and responsive. Unlike many other controllers, the triggers are analog, meaning PC games like Grand Theft Auto will actually detect exactly how hard you’re pressing down on the gas. It’s also got a solid D-pad, and although the pad wobbles a bit in its casing, it’s not noticeable during gameplay.

The only buttons that aren’t up to snuff are the extra paddles on the back of each handle. Compared to other controllers, the Ultimate’s paddles are far too shallow — just gripping the controller naturally is enough to press them down, forcing misinputs. If you decide to use the paddles, you’ll need to be careful about how you hold the controller.

Unlike other third-party controllers, the Ultimate supports both motion controls on the Switch (great for games like Splatoon) and even rumble. The rumble response in particular feels fantastic on the Ultimate, even better than the official Nintendo Pro Controller’s “HD” rumble, although you won’t get the game-specific vibrations that some Switch titles have. It also doesn’t support Amiibo scanning.

The Ultimate Controller claims to have about 22 hours of battery life, which is fine, but not as good as the Pro Controller’s 40 hours.

You can use the Ultimate Controller with loads of devices

8BitDo sells two different versions of the Ultimate Controller: A Bluetooth and 2.4g version that costs $70, and a version that only supports a 2.4g connection, which costs $50. 2.4g is a different form of wireless signal, and you’ll need to use a special dongle (included with each controller) to connect with it.

If you’re choosing between the two models, do yourself a favor and buy the Bluetooth/2.4g version. This model not only works with the Switch and PC, but also Mac, Steam Deck, iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices. The solely 2.4g model only works with PC, Mac, and Android.

Figuring out which mode to use — Bluetooth or 2.4g — can be confusing. The Switch can connect either way, although the steps to connect are different. My iPad and Android phone could only connect through Bluetooth. And my PC needed either the 2.4g dongle or a direct wired connection. You’ll also need to flip a tiny switch on the back of the controller, depending on which way you’re connecting.

And while this might be a misunderstanding on my part, it seems like switching between Bluetooth devices requires you to re-pair the controller each time, as if it were the first time you connected it.

An included charging dock and custom profiles make the Ultimate Controller incredibly convenient

Every Ultimate Controller comes with a charging dock included. It’s amazing.

The charging dock is compact, has a stylish LED light that turns on when charging, and even acts as a case for your controller’s 2.4g dongle. It makes charging and storing your Ultimate Controller so easy.

If any other company (e.g. Nintendo) were selling this controller, they’d charge an extra $50 for the charging dock, and probably $15 for the dongle. But 8BitDo just gives them to you.

I also want to shout out the free Ultimate Software app, available on PC, Android, and iPhone/iPad. This app lets you customize nearly any part of the Ultimate Controller, from the button layouts, to the joystick deadzones, to the rumble vibration strength. You can even set up macros, or specific button combinations to perform set tasks.

The app lets you save up to six different “profiles” to the controller (three each for PC and Switch), and each one can have its own unique setup. Ultimate Software is the best controller mapping app I’ve ever used, and turns the Ultimate Controller into a truly pro-level gamepad.

Should you buy the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller?

The 8BitDo Ultimate Controller is a wonderful gamepad, whether you only own a Switch or play games on every platform it supports, and whether you’re a hardcore gamer or casual player. It’s comfortable, customizable, and convenient. It feels great, and looks great.

Since 8BitDo markets this as a Nintendo Switch accessory, it’s natural to compare it to the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, another favorite of mine. The major differences are that the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller has easily remappable buttons, a better feeling grip, and an included charging dock. But the Pro Controller gives you longer battery life, game-specific HD rumble, and Amiibo scanning, which could be must-haves for some Switch owners.

But which one is better? When it comes to pure value, 8BitDo comes out on top, and I absolutely think it’s worth the money. But whichever way you go, they’re both great gamepads for nearly any kind of game.

