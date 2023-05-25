Texas Teen Confessed To Killing 4 Family Members, Accused Them Of Being Cannibals: Affidavit

East Texas Teen Accused Of Killing Family Claims They Were Cannibals And Were Going To Eat Him

An 18-year-old has been arrested on charges of capital murder after allegedly shooting his parents, sister, and brother in east Texas.

Authorities in the town of Nash, Texas responded to a distress call reporting that an individual had harmed his family and was threatening self-harm. Upon arrival at the scene on Tuesday, officers discovered that Cesar Olalde had barricaded himself inside a residence.

Reports indicated that multiple casualties were present within the home.

Olalde made a call to the police, confessing that he had shot his family members.

The officers successfully convinced Olalde to surrender, after which they discovered the bodies of his parents, Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, along with his older sister Lisbet Olalde and younger brother Oliver Olalde, in a bathroom.

The affidavit notes that it appeared the victims had been shot in various locations throughout the residence and were subsequently moved to the bathroom.

According to the affidavit, a coworker of Lisbet Olalde became concerned when she failed to report for work. Accompanied by a family member, the coworker forcibly entered the residence and encountered Cesar Olalde, who aimed a firearm at him.

The coworker informed police that Olalde said “he had killed his family because they were cannibals, and they were going to eat him,” according to the affidavit.

Olalde is currently being held on a $10 million bond, as indicated by records from Bowie County court.

