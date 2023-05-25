Thu. May 25th, 2023

    News

    These Are the 12 Major Symptoms of Long COVID

    By

    May 25, 2023 , , ,
    These Are the 12 Major Symptoms of Long COVID

    Unsplash

    Though emergency pandemic restrictions have been mostly lifted by now, COVID is still circulating throughout the populace. For victims of long COVID, the effects of the pandemic are far from over.

    One of the major challenges around long COVID is that it’s not a condition with clear definition. It’s an amalgamation of symptoms that linger well after an infection has been purged. You might not experience all the symptoms either—for reasons that are unclear. Without having a clear definition of what long COVID is, physicians can’t really make much progress in figuring out how to treat it and help people to recover.

    A new study in JAMA published Thursday aims to change all that by outlining 12 symptoms that define long COVID.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    MUST WATCH: Calif. Highway Patrol Cop Brutally Beaten on Street Before Being Saved by 3 Good Samaritans

    May 25, 2023
    News

    SHARK ATTACK: CT Woman, 22, Loses Leg in Turks and Caicos Shark Attack

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Salem Five Direct review: Online bank with a high-yield savings account and cash-back checking account

    May 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    MUST WATCH: Calif. Highway Patrol Cop Brutally Beaten on Street Before Being Saved by 3 Good Samaritans

    May 25, 2023
    News

    SHARK ATTACK: CT Woman, 22, Loses Leg in Turks and Caicos Shark Attack

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Salem Five Direct review: Online bank with a high-yield savings account and cash-back checking account

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Trump and his staffers conducted a ‘dress rehearsal’ to move sensitive documents even after the DOJ asked for them to be returned

    May 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy