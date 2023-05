Bodycam footage shows deputies arresting a Florida man at his home after he allegedly stabbed his roommate in the neck on May 23. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said they traded 32-year-old Omar Gutierrez’s cat costume for a green and white jumpsuit after taking him into custody. Gutierrez is charged with one count of attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

