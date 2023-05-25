Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise

NNA – Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallahnbsp;responded on Thursday to the recent threats made by the Zionist officials, including PM Benjamin Netanyhau, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, against Lebanon and the entire axis of resistance, stressing that the Great War will lead the Israelis to their abyss, if not demise.

Delivering anbsp;televised speech on Resistance and Liberation Day, Sayyed Nasrallah called on the Zionist officials to shun miscalculations in Lebanon, Gaza, West Bank, Palestine, Syria and Iran.

ldquo;Your follies, not ours, may lead to the Great War in the region.rdquo;

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that hundreds of thousands of quality fighters will fill the battlefields in face of the Zionist enemy if it wages an all-out war, citing a humanitarian supremacy over the Israelis in this regard.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the Zionist officials withdrew their intimidation after realizing that it has troubled the Zionist settlers, caused a dollar price hike, and threatened the touristic activities. —- Al Manar

