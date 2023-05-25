Thu. May 25th, 2023

    Tina Turner Taught Us What It Means to Really Feel

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    The longer the tease, the more alive I felt. I’ve watched all the videos. Sometimes it seemed like the tease went on forever. I loved it.

    There are countless performances of Tina Turner singing “The Best” on YouTube: award shows, her own concerts, the iconic Divas 99 performance. In that last one, the thumping introductory bass line edged us for a full minute, as The Legs strutted from a limo, through the theater lobby and audience, and then to center stage. If there was anything that Tina Turner knew, it was to take your time with it—first, nice and easy; then, nice and rough. The good things take time. And they’re worth the wait.

