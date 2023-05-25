Thu. May 25th, 2023

    Cringey Juneteenth Banner Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

    Cringey Juneteenth Banner Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Twitter

    A cringeworthy banner for a Juneteenth celebration in South Carolina has gone viral for its strange decision to use white models for a Black holiday.

    Nonprofit organization Juneteenth GVL Inc. has ruffled feathers for its banner advertising its three-day event in Greenville for Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates African American emancipation from enslavement.

    “An upstate celebration of freedom, unity & love,” the banner reads along with contact information and a photo of a white man and white woman smiling for the camera.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

