Cringey Juneteenth Banner Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Twitter

A cringeworthy banner for a Juneteenth celebration in South Carolina has gone viral for its strange decision to use white models for a Black holiday.

Nonprofit organization Juneteenth GVL Inc. has ruffled feathers for its banner advertising its three-day event in Greenville for Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates African American emancipation from enslavement.

“An upstate celebration of freedom, unity & love,” the banner reads along with contact information and a photo of a white man and white woman smiling for the camera.

