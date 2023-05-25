SHARK ATTACK: CT Woman, 22, Loses Leg in Turks and Caicos Shark Attack

Authorities reported a severe shark attack on an American tourist in Turks and Caicos on Wednesday.

According to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Department, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time while the 22-year-old woman from Connecticut was snorkeling with a friend near Providenciales island.

During their snorkeling excursion, a shark attacked the woman, resulting in the loss of her leg.

After an employee of the Blue Haven Resort was told what happened, the police were immediately contacted, and an ambulance was requested.

The victim was transported to the nearby Cheshire Hall Medical Centre, where she remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

It was unclear what type of shark was involved.

