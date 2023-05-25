Thu. May 25th, 2023

    News

    SHARK ATTACK: CT Woman, 22, Loses Leg in Turks and Caicos Shark Attack

    By

    May 25, 2023 , , , , ,
    SHARK ATTACK: CT Woman, 22, Loses Leg in Turks and Caicos Shark Attack

    Authorities reported a severe shark attack on an American tourist in Turks and Caicos on Wednesday.

    According to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Department, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time while the 22-year-old woman from Connecticut was snorkeling with a friend near Providenciales island.

    During their snorkeling excursion, a shark attacked the woman, resulting in the loss of her leg.

    After an employee of the Blue Haven Resort was told what happened, the police were immediately contacted, and an ambulance was requested.

    The victim was transported to the nearby Cheshire Hall Medical Centre, where she remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

    It was unclear what type of shark was involved.

    The post SHARK ATTACK: CT Woman, 22, Loses Leg in Turks and Caicos Shark Attack appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    MUST WATCH: Calif. Highway Patrol Cop Brutally Beaten on Street Before Being Saved by 3 Good Samaritans

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Salem Five Direct review: Online bank with a high-yield savings account and cash-back checking account

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Trump and his staffers conducted a ‘dress rehearsal’ to move sensitive documents even after the DOJ asked for them to be returned

    May 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    MUST WATCH: Calif. Highway Patrol Cop Brutally Beaten on Street Before Being Saved by 3 Good Samaritans

    May 25, 2023
    News

    SHARK ATTACK: CT Woman, 22, Loses Leg in Turks and Caicos Shark Attack

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Salem Five Direct review: Online bank with a high-yield savings account and cash-back checking account

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Trump and his staffers conducted a ‘dress rehearsal’ to move sensitive documents even after the DOJ asked for them to be returned

    May 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy