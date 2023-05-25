Good Samaritan rushes to save Calif. Highway Patrol Officer trapped in headlock, viral video shows

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KTLA) – Cellphone video captured the moment three Good Samaritans jumped out of their vehicles to help a California Highway Patrol officer who was being attacked by a man on the side of a busy freeway onramp. The incident occurred on May 19 at around 5 p.m., at the Main Street northbound entrance to the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana.

Read the full story from KTLA here.

The post MUST WATCH: Calif. Highway Patrol Cop Brutally Beaten on Street Before Being Saved by 3 Good Samaritans appeared first on Breaking911.