    AG Ken Paxton Should Be Impeached, Texas House Committee Says

    AG Ken Paxton Should Be Impeached, Texas House Committee Says

    A Republican-led committee in the Texas House of Representatives unanimously agreed to adopt articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday.

    The decision by the five-member panel of the House Committee on General Investigating comes after Paxton was accused by investigators of committing multiple crimes while in office, presenting evidence of corruption and abuse of office in a bombshell hearing on Wednesday.

    This is a breaking story and will be updated.

