Trumpers Sent Each Other Win Pics During DeSantis Disaster

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Welcome to Trail Mix, a fun but nutritious snack for your election news diet. See something interesting on the trail? Email me at jake.lahut@thedailybeast.com.

This week, we take a closer look at Ron DeSantis’ 2024 campaign launch and how Donald Trump’s allies see it playing right into their hands.

For Team Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ shambolic campaign launch on Wednesday night provided almost too much material to use against the freshly minted 2024 candidate.

Read more at The Daily Beast.