Fri. May 26th, 2023

    News

    DeSantis Suffers Yet ANOTHER Technical Issue as Newsmax Feed Cuts Out

    By

    May 26, 2023 , , , , ,
    DeSantis Suffers Yet ANOTHER Technical Issue as Newsmax Feed Cuts Out

    Newsmax

    For the second consecutive night, 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis ran into a technical difficulty during an important moment—this time during a Newsmax interview.

    About 24 hours ago, DeSantis’ much awaited campaign announcement during a Twitter “Spaces” event was marred by crashes, which caused a roughly 20-minute delay. DeSantis appeared on Fox News later that night, where guest host Trey Gowdy poked fun at the inconvenience, joking, “Fox News will not crash during this interview.” Indeed, it did not.

    Apparently Newsmax couldn’t quite guarantee the same. On The Balance, host Eric Bolling asked the Florida governor about the NAACP issuing a travel advisory for minorities and LGBTQ+ individuals planning on going to the state, citing DeSantis’ “unrelenting attacks on fundamental freedoms” through actions like book bans and defunding diversity programs at state colleges. (Bolling incorrectly referred to the advisory as a “ban.”)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Trump and his aides performed a ‘dress rehearsal’ for moving sensitive White House documents even before his team was subpoenaed last May, sources alleged: WaPo

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Capitol rioter who was photographed with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk is sentenced to 4.5 years in prison

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk can now put his brain implants in humans

    May 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Trump and his aides performed a ‘dress rehearsal’ for moving sensitive White House documents even before his team was subpoenaed last May, sources alleged: WaPo

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Capitol rioter who was photographed with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk is sentenced to 4.5 years in prison

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk can now put his brain implants in humans

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Inside the Push to Make an Obscure Congressman Trump’s VP Pick

    May 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy