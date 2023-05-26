DeSantis Suffers Yet ANOTHER Technical Issue as Newsmax Feed Cuts Out

Newsmax

For the second consecutive night, 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis ran into a technical difficulty during an important moment—this time during a Newsmax interview.

About 24 hours ago, DeSantis’ much awaited campaign announcement during a Twitter “Spaces” event was marred by crashes, which caused a roughly 20-minute delay. DeSantis appeared on Fox News later that night, where guest host Trey Gowdy poked fun at the inconvenience, joking, “Fox News will not crash during this interview.” Indeed, it did not.

Apparently Newsmax couldn’t quite guarantee the same. On The Balance, host Eric Bolling asked the Florida governor about the NAACP issuing a travel advisory for minorities and LGBTQ+ individuals planning on going to the state, citing DeSantis’ “unrelenting attacks on fundamental freedoms” through actions like book bans and defunding diversity programs at state colleges. (Bolling incorrectly referred to the advisory as a “ban.”)

