Fri. May 26th, 2023

    News

    Inside the Push to Make an Obscure Congressman Trump’s VP Pick

    By

    May 26, 2023 , , ,
    Inside the Push to Make an Obscure Congressman Trump’s VP Pick

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/US House of Representatives

    With Gov. Ron DeSantis’ entrance into the 2024 presidential race, the GOP primary battle is finally—truly—underway. And yet Trump and his allies already seem more interested in another race: the veepstakes.

    While Trump was previously fixated on picking a woman for his VP candidate, a little-known congressman from Florida has apparently caught the former president’s eye.

    The chatter started the night of Trump’s CNN town hall, when second-term Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) sat in on the network’s post-game coverage. Donalds wasn’t just overly effusive of Trump’s performance; he skillfully chastised CNN and the town hall moderator, Kaitlan Collins, for repeatedly interrupting the former president.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Trump and his aides performed a ‘dress rehearsal’ for moving sensitive White House documents even before his team was subpoenaed last May, sources alleged: WaPo

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Capitol rioter who was photographed with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk is sentenced to 4.5 years in prison

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk can now put his brain implants in humans

    May 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Trump and his aides performed a ‘dress rehearsal’ for moving sensitive White House documents even before his team was subpoenaed last May, sources alleged: WaPo

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Capitol rioter who was photographed with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk is sentenced to 4.5 years in prison

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk can now put his brain implants in humans

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Inside the Push to Make an Obscure Congressman Trump’s VP Pick

    May 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy