Inside the Push to Make an Obscure Congressman Trump’s VP Pick

With Gov. Ron DeSantis’ entrance into the 2024 presidential race, the GOP primary battle is finally—truly—underway. And yet Trump and his allies already seem more interested in another race: the veepstakes.

While Trump was previously fixated on picking a woman for his VP candidate, a little-known congressman from Florida has apparently caught the former president’s eye.

The chatter started the night of Trump’s CNN town hall, when second-term Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) sat in on the network’s post-game coverage. Donalds wasn’t just overly effusive of Trump’s performance; he skillfully chastised CNN and the town hall moderator, Kaitlan Collins, for repeatedly interrupting the former president.

