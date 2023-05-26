Fri. May 26th, 2023

    News

    ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Finale Recap: The Show Cruelly Kills Off its Best Character

    By

    May 26, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Finale Recap: The Show Cruelly Kills Off its Best Character

    Showtime

    After sitting with the finale of Yellowjackets Season 2, I keep coming back to one thought, reverberating throughout my mind: It isn’t fair. There are endless layers to peel from that one sentiment, and I’ll touch on all of them in this recap. But my biggest takeaway is that Yellowjackets delights in reminding us of life’s inequity, and it has done so all season.

    Things weren’t fair when a group of teenagers crash-landed in the wilderness, resorting to violent means to stay alive. They weren’t fair when the brilliantly clever television produced in Season 1 took a nosedive in Season 2, faster than that fictional plane went down. And nothing was remotely fair about this season’s finale, which left every single character scorned by life’s cruelty, and the show’s most notable symbol of hope in a dark world dead.

    Sure, the world isn’t fair. But the sheer bleakness with which Yellowjackets ended its second season was a disservice to fans and critics alike. We have sat through this season, hoping for some indication that the writers would find a way to jolt this show from its dismal dullness. Last season’s finale may have been just as dark, but there was at least an indication that its central group of women had found strength in each other. On top of that, there was a path paved for the show to move forward. I only hoped that Yellowjackets Season 2 could stick the landing. Instead, it overshot its mark entirely.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    France charges military personnel over 27 migrant deaths in 2021 English Channel tragedy

    May 26, 2023
    News

    People really don’t want Elon Musk, a guy whose cars have caught fire and rockets have exploded, to put chips in their brains

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Taliban’s treatment of women ‘crime against humanity’ — report

    May 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    France charges military personnel over 27 migrant deaths in 2021 English Channel tragedy

    May 26, 2023
    News

    People really don’t want Elon Musk, a guy whose cars have caught fire and rockets have exploded, to put chips in their brains

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Taliban’s treatment of women ‘crime against humanity’ — report

    May 26, 2023
    News

    A telco billionaire gave $1,000 each to 2,500 Boston college graduates and encouraged them to donate half of it, calling it a ‘gift of giving’

    May 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy