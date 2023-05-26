Fri. May 26th, 2023

    News

    🔴Live: Russian forces again bomb Kyiv overnight, Ukraine reports no casualties

    By

    May 26, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    🔴Live: Russian forces again bomb Kyiv overnight, Ukraine reports no casualties

    Russian forces again bombed Kyiv on Thursday night, according to the city’s civil and military administration, which said that all missiles had been intercepted and destroyed. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he plans to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin “in due course”, holding out the prospect of resuming contact after a near-total breakdown in relations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read our live blog for all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ron DeSantis Is So Clearly the Beta to Donald Trump’s Alpha

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Are King Charles and Kate Middleton Really at War—Over a Flower Show?

    May 26, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for May 26, 2023

    May 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ron DeSantis Is So Clearly the Beta to Donald Trump’s Alpha

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Are King Charles and Kate Middleton Really at War—Over a Flower Show?

    May 26, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for May 26, 2023

    May 26, 2023
    Lebanon News

    WB: US$300 million to Scale-Up Support to Poor and Vulnerable Lebanese Households and Strengthen Social Safety Net Delivery System

    May 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy