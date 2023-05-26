🔴Live: Russian forces again bomb Kyiv overnight, Ukraine reports no casualties

Russian forces again bombed Kyiv on Thursday night, according to the city’s civil and military administration, which said that all missiles had been intercepted and destroyed. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he plans to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin “in due course”, holding out the prospect of resuming contact after a near-total breakdown in relations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read our live blog for all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

