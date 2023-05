NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Friday said via Twitter that Beirut and Tripoli Port activities have been ldquo;prosperous and flourishingrdquo;.

ldquo;Transshipment containers in Beirut Port have increased by 76% in April 2023 compared to April 2022,rdquo; Hamieh tweeted.nbsp;

