Geagea meets Australian Ambassador, pushes for radical change in state management

    NNA – Lebanese Forces party leader, Samir Geagea, on Friday welcomed at his Maarab residence Australian Ambassador, to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes, with whom he discussed local and regional developments.

    For his part, the LF chief stressed that the deterioration of the economic situation in Lebanon entailed statesmen and institutions who were able to approve the required reforms, starting with the assistance of the International Monetary Fund.nbsp;

    ldquo;This plan must be accompanied by a radical change in the way the state is managed, otherwise the current mentality of those in charge is capable of squandering the public treasury funds, as it did within the last years of the crisis,rdquo; Geagea explained.nbsp;

    Moreover, Geagea deemed the presidency file ldquo;blockedrdquo;.nbsp; ldquo;It is necessary to reopen the doors of Parliament and to hold an electoral session as soon as possible,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

    Furthermore, Geagea thanked Ambassador Barnes for quot;Australia#39;s efforts to follow up on the Beirut port blast investigation filequot;, reiterating that quot;breaking the impasse at this level cannot be achieved but through an international and independent inquiry commission; therefore, friendly countries must guarantee their support to the Lebanese people in this area.rdquo;nbsp;

