Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology

NNA – Japan and the UAE signed an agreement in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to transfer defense equipment and technology.

This marks the first time such an agreement with a country in the Middle East region has been made, the Foreign Ministry said in Tokyo.

Isomata Akio, Ambassador of Japan to UAE and Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Major General Staff of Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries of the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates, signed the accord.

The accord establishes a legal framework for both governments to hand defense equipment and technology to be transferred for joint research, development and production and for enhancing cooperation in security and defense.

The ministry said the agreement will enter into force after the completion of the necessary procedures between the governments of the two countries.

The ministry said this accord ensures appropriate control over the defense equipment and technology transfer, especially regarding any subsequent transfer to a third party or any extra-purpose use.

ldquo;It is expected that this agreement will contribute to closer bilateral defense equipment and technology cooperation and maintaining and improving the production and technological bases for Japanrsquo;s defense industry, thereby contributing to the security of Japan,rdquo; according to the ministry.–AN

