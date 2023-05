NNA – Gasoline and diesel prices have edged up in Lebanon on Friday while the gas price has remained stable. Consequently, the new prices are as follows:nbsp;

95 octanes: LBPnbsp;1632000nbsp;

98 octanes: LBPnbsp; 1674000nbsp;

Diesel: LBPnbsp; 1400000

Gas: LBP 848000

===============R.H.