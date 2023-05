NNA -nbsp;

ANNAHAR: Opposition, FPM close to declaring presidential candidate?nbsp;

Nasrallah quot;optimisticquot; about presidency, renews call for quot;discussionquot;

ASHARQ AL-AWSAT: Walid Jumblatt gives up his last political position, resigns from party leadership after 46 years

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.