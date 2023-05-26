Fri. May 26th, 2023

    Are King Charles and Kate Middleton Really at War—Over a Flower Show?

    Are King Charles and Kate Middleton Really at War—Over a Flower Show?

    One of the most dangerous and destructive emotions that members of a royal clan can experience is jealousy.

    Unfortunately, it seems to have bene endemic within the Windsor family through the ages. Some insiders are expressing concern that the green-eyed monster may currently be paying a call on King Charles, after he was upstaged by Kate Middleton when both chose the same day to attend the Chelsea Flower Show this week.

    “Charles is unlikely to be amused,” a friend of the king’s told The Daily Beast. “Gardens are very much his thing, and given that it was always his mother’s big pre-Trooping the Colour day out, I think he has a right to be annoyed.”

