    In Ukraine’s Avdiivka, divided loyalties after nearly a year of Russian assault

    In Ukraine’s Avdiivka, divided loyalties after nearly a year of Russian assault

    Russian forces have for months been concentrating their offensive on eastern Ukraine with the aim of capturing the Donetsk region. Avdiivka, a town located on the outskirts of the occupied regional capital, is one of the most dangerous places on the front line. It has resisted Russian assaults for nearly a year of continuous siege, and Russian aircraft and missiles have been ravaging what remains of the town for weeks. FRANCE 24 reporters Catherine Norris Trent, Johan Bodin and Dymitro Kovalchuk went in to speak with the people there.

