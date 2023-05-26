Fri. May 26th, 2023

    News

    Doc Who Performed 10-Year-Old’s Abortion Visibly Upset as She Is Fined

    By

    May 26, 2023 , , , , ,
    Doc Who Performed 10-Year-Old’s Abortion Visibly Upset as She Is Fined

    Twitter

    An Indiana doctor was visibly emotional as she was handed a $3,000 fine and a letter of reprimand Thursday night for going public after providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state from neighboring Ohio.

    After an arduous, 14-hour meeting, the Indiana State Medical Licensing Board found that Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated patient privacy under HIPAA and state law in telling the girl’s story to the Indianapolis Star, sparking global headlines, an impassioned speech from President Joe Biden, and a national debate weeks after the the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

    Hours after the Supreme Court ruling on June 24, 2022, an Ohio law that prohibited abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into immediate effect. At the time, the girl was six weeks and three days pregnant. A 27-year-old Guatemalan man was subsequently charged with her rape in Columbus, Ohio.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Reader mailbag: From the impact of a US default to analyzing the IPO market, all your questions answered

    May 26, 2023
    News

    10 Things in Tech: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s family, ChatGPT could leave Europe, and tipping screen doubles barista’s tips

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Paris police clash with climate protesters at TotalEnergies’ meeting

    May 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Reader mailbag: From the impact of a US default to analyzing the IPO market, all your questions answered

    May 26, 2023
    News

    10 Things in Tech: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s family, ChatGPT could leave Europe, and tipping screen doubles barista’s tips

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Paris police clash with climate protesters at TotalEnergies’ meeting

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Germany: Are falling butter prices a sign inflation is over?

    May 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy