Oil broadly steady amid OPEC+ supply cut uncertainty, demand worries

NNA – Oil prices were stable on Friday, as the market weighed conflicting messages on supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia ahead of the next OPEC+ policy meeting, a stronger U.S. dollar and worries of weaker-than-expected demand growth.

Brent crude was up 40 cents at $76.66 a barrel at 0959 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 54 cents to $72.37 a barrel.

Benchmarks settled more than $2 per barrel lower on Thursday, after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novaknbsp;played downnbsp;the prospect of further OPEC+ production cuts at its meeting in Vienna on June 4.

Both prices were still poised to post a second week of gains of slightly less than 1%. A deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling,nbsp;which appears in sight, would likely boost oil prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that energy prices were approachingnbsp;quot;economically justifiedquot; levels, also indicating there could be no immediate change to the group#39;s production policy.

Their remarks contrasted with comments this week from Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the de-facto leader of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),nbsp;warning short sellersnbsp;to quot;watch outquot;.–REUTERS

