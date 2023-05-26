Fri. May 26th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Dozens Of Strikes Hit Russian Border Region: Governor

    By

    May 26, 2023

    NNA – The southern Russian frontier region of Belgorod has been pummelled by dozens of Ukrainian strikes in the past 24 hours, the governor said Friday.

    The Belgorod region, hit by strikes throughout the Kremlin#39;s Ukraine offensive, was this week the scene of an unprecedented two-day incursion from Ukraine, with Russia using troops and artillery to put it down.

    Five districts were repeatedly attacked by drones, mortars and artillery and the village of Kozinka had been struck more than 130 times, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

    The attacks on the border region came as Kyiv said it was preparing for a major counteroffensive against Moscow#39;s forces.

    Gladkov did not report casualties in the attacks.

    He said the Graivoron district, where Russian troops fought off the incursion from Ukraine earlier this week, saw the worst attacks.

    The border village of Kozinka had damaged pavements and nbsp;roads, Gladkov said.–AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =====================R.H.

    By

