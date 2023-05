NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Friday welcomed the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Lebanon, Mohammed Akrine, who extended to him an invitation from the Moroccan Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohammed Mahdi Ben Saiid, to attend and participate in the meetings of the 53rd session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers to be held in Rabat between the 19th and 21st of June, 2023.

